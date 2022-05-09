See Some Fun Moments from Hailey Adeleke’s 5th Birthday

Hailey Adeleke clocked the big 5 on Sunday, May 8, 2022 and had family and friends celebrate with her in Atlanta.

The father, singer and DMW label boss, Davido made sure he didn’t miss the celebration as he flew all the way over in time for her birthday.

Davido posted a sweet birthday message to Hailey via his Instagram page on Sunday and then went on to share some of the fun moments from the event.

Attendees included former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, her daughter and her fiancé Simon Guobadia. Check out some fun moments from the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...