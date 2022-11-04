See Pictures of Actress Linda Osifo at the Exclusive Premiere of Trendsetting Movie, “WOKÉ”

Over the weekend, TV Damsel, Model, and Actress, Linda Osifo, was at the official and exclusive premiere of her latest offering in the highly anticipated star-studded movie, “WÓKÉ” at Blue Pictures Cinema, Lagos.

The movie, which was screened to carefully selected guests, tells the story of former secret service agent, Greg, who was persuaded by his wife to take a job brought to him by his former colleague, Chuks with Linda playing the role of “Ejura” an intelligent, seductive and passionate member of the police force, trying to prove herself in a male-dominated occupation.

“WÓKÉ” is directed by Ambibola Olagunju and produced by Gertrude PreyeAugustine Seibi, and will be available in Cinemas nationwide from November 4, 2022.

