Mildred Okwo was treated to a surprise lunch party by the team at Bella Naija headed by Uche Pedro.

The astute filmmaker was honoured by the media outlet who got friend and colleague together to surprise her a few weeks ago.

Guests like Rita Dominic, Michelle Dede, Kate Henshaw and a host of others were present at the suprise party to honour their friend, boss and colleague.

See photos from the event.

