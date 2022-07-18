See Photos and Videos from Jennifer Lopez’ Wedding to Ben Affleck

News went viral on Sunday, July 17 that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had eloped to Vegas to get hitched and the internet is nowhere over it.

The couple wed at midnight in the Little White Chapel where Jennifer wore a dress from an old movie and Ben wore a jacket from his closet.

The ‘Marry Me’ actress shared that this was the wedding they both dreamed of for so long and made her first Instagram post as a married woman with a picture of herself wearing a gold wedding band.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the mother of two wrote in her newsletter to fans, ‘On the Jlo’, where she shared several photos and videos from the ceremony.

Jennifer signed off the newsletter as Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck and documents yet to be filed show that the Latina entertainer is taking her new husband’s last name.

