Sunday, November 27, 2022
See More Photos and Videos from Rita Dominic’s Beautiful White Wedding

Rita Dominic tied the knot with the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike in a beautiful and lavish ceremony in North Yorkshire, England on Saturday, November 26.

Celebrity guests like Mildred Okwo, Mo Abudu, Chioma Akpotha, Kate Henshsaw, Michelle Dede, Toke Makinwa and a host of others were on ground to celebrate with the couple as they finally completed their marriage rites which started earlier on the year.

The couple had a beautiful ceremony and followed it up with a reception and an after party that went on late into the night. A beautiful firework display was put up just before the after party with the couple looking on.

Guests had a swell time throughout the day at Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s wedding, evidenced by the photos and videos that have hit social media. See more from the wedding.

