See More Photos and Videos From M.I Abaga and Eniola Mafe’s Traditional Wedding

M.I Abaga, who now goes by the stage name, The Guy and his fiancée, Eniola Mafe, held their traditional wedding in Lagos, on Thursday, September 22.

The grand affair was attended by celebrity friends and well wishers of the couple who turned up in the green aso-ebi to support one fo their own.

Lala Akindoju, Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, and Banky W, were some of the guests spotted at the ceremony.

The couple made a grand fashion statement with their first look opting for the traditional aso-oke in champagne and gold.

For the second look, M.I and Eniola looked resplendent in blue with the bride wearing a form fitting, floor length dress with cap sleeves and a simple head gear in matching colour. Her dress was heavily hand beaded with swarovski crystals giving off the air of opulence.

M.I stuck to status quo by going for a 3-piece ensemble of buba, sokoto and a jacket. He painted it with a velvet fila of matching colour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0nJUQtnrp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

