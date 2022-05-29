See Ini Dima-Okojie’s White Wedding in Pictures

Ini Dima-Okojie finally held the concluding part of her marriage rites to her beau, Abasi Eneobong on Saturday, May 28,2022.

The giddy bride and her groom held a very formal evening ceremony to finalise the process of becoming husband and wife.

Friends and colleagues of the Nollywood actress and her entrepreneur beau turned up to honour the couple with their presence.

The white wedding was a very elegant affair and a little subdued as compared to the traditional wedding which held last week Saturday, May 21.

Some of the highlights of the event include; the bride’s grand entrance, Waje catching the bouquet and many more.

See moments from the nuptials in photos and videos.

