See First Look from Rita Dominic’s Traditional Wedding to Fidelis Anosike

Rita Dominic is a gorgeous bride whom we can’t get enough of.

The Nollywood actress whose traditional wedding ceremony to her beau, Fidelis Anosike is going down in Owerri has Nollywood greats present live in Imo State to celebrate the nuptials.

A few photos and videos of the gorgeous bride has made its way online and yes, we’re swooning.

For her first look, the gorgeous Rita Dominic stepped out in a mini blue dressed with draping details. She accessorised the look with coral beads around her neck, head and waist.

We can’t wait to see the rest of the looks lined up for #ReelDeel22.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...