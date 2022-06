Cole Sprouse sent the internet into an overdrive after he posted a NSFW photo of himself.

The ‘Riverdale’ actor shared a completely nude photo of himself on his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 7, with a message to his publicity team.

The mirror selfie gave a full view of Sprouse’s back, giving fans a full view of his naked behind.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” he captioned the photo.

