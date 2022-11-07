See All the Red Carpet Looks from the Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It was a starry night as celebrities turned out in their numbers with their best fashion foot forward for the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The event which held in Lagos on Sunday, November 6, saw cast of the film and director Ryan Coogler, land Lagos for the epoch event.

The premiere which was brought about by MCU’s collaboration with Afriff and FilmOne had Nollywood bring out the glitz, glam and razzmatazz for the night.

See photos and videos of the red carpet looks below.

