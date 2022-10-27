See All The Red Carpet Looks from Black Panther 2 Premiere

The world premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, held on Wednesday, October 26.

Hollywood celebrities including Rihanna and Asap Rocky as well as stars of the film showed up and showed out on the red carpet for the night in their various designer ensembles.

Letitia Wright who plays Shuri in Black Panther, paid homage to late actor, Chadwick Boseman as she donned on a black pantsuit with crystal details, very similar to one the former Black Panther star wore during the first installment of the film.

See some of the looks for the night below.

