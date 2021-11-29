See Adorable Video of Reign Rushing Glamming up for Reginae Carter’s Party

Reign Rushing was sure not going to miss out on her big sister, Reginae Carter’s Rock and Roll themed party.

The father of the little girl and fiancé of media personality, Toya Johnson posted an adorable videos of his daughter via his Instagram page.

Reign was seen trying to get dressed in the videos and when asked what she was up to, she replied that she was going for her sister’s party and had in fact gotten one Rock ‘n’ Roll dress for herself and another for her sister.

The dad captioned the cute videos,

“Reign really think she is going to @reginaecarter Rock n Roll party.

“She really went and picked out a dress. Nae this is your fault. Now I can’t go cause she’s going to have a fit if we leave the house without her. @reign_beaux @toyajohnson. I can’t make this up man this little girl here.”and

It seems like the adults were able to get away without taking Reign along as photo evident show Toya Johnson and her man dressed to the nines without her favourite Reign in tow.

