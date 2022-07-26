See Abuja-Kaduna victims released by Bandits

Bandits have released three victims of 62 hostages of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28.

The victims, who consist of two males and a female, secured their freedom around 11 am on Monday.

It is however not clear if any money was paid to the terrorists to release their abducted victims.

With the release of the three victims, the number of those still in captivity now remains at 40.

Their release comes a day after the terrorists released a viral video where they were seen brutally flogging their hostages. They also threatened to abduct President Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...