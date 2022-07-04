Security Operatives takeover Bauchi legislative complex amid leadership tussle

There was heavy presence of security operatives on Monday at the Bauchi State House of Assembly complex in the state capital.

This comes three days after 22 aggrieved members of the Assembly passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the House and asked them to resign or be impeached.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s Special Adviser on State and National Assembly Liaison, Sani Burra, confirmed the situation at the complex in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the takeover by security operatives became necessary in a bid to prevent a breakdown of law and order after an attempt by hoodlums to set the complex ablaze.

“Some unknown persons last night (Sunday) had attempted to burn the House complex as a result of which the security persons have taken over the place to avoid a break of law and order,” Burra stated.

“Immediately I was contacted, I informed the state commissioner of police on behalf of the state government for necessary and prompt action. He too immediately mobilised personnel to the complex to ensure that no damage is done.”

While police authorities have yet to explain why their men were stationed at the Assembly complex, the governor’s aide spoke about the crisis among the lawmakers.

“As you are aware, the crisis is that of the leadership of the House, not against the Executive,” Burra clarified. “We are trying to pacify the 22 lawmakers to wait for their colleagues who are presently on pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia and Israel before they will do whatever they want to do.

“However, we have on authority that the 22 aggrieved members of the Assembly have insisted on going ahead with the impeachment and elected new leaders. They are now waiting to gain entrance into the chamber to carry out the procedure.”

The aggrieved lawmakers had on Friday last week passed a vote of no confidence on the principal officers of the House, citing ineptitude and dereliction of duty as the reasons for their decision.

They called on the leaders of the affected members to honourably tender their resignation letters to the clerk of the Assembly to pave way for the election of a new set of leaders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...