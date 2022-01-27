Thursday, January 27, 2022
#SecureTheTribe: Nigerians Drag Xenophobic African Americans on Twitter

Nigerians and nationals of other African countries are currently ripping some xenophobic African Americans to shreds on social media.

It all started after a group of African Americans launched a Twitter Spaces called “#SecureTheTribe” in which they accused African immigrants of taking their jobs, impoverishing them in the United States, and competing with them for juicy positions.

This got the attention of many Africans, Nigerians especially, who have now taken to the platform to drag the xenophobes mercilessly.

See the reactions:

Follow the hashtag to see more responses to the trending conversation.

