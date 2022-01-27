SecureTheTribe: Nigerians Drag Xenophobic African Americans on Twitter

Nigerians and nationals of other African countries are currently ripping some xenophobic African Americans to shreds on social media.

It all started after a group of African Americans launched a Twitter Spaces called “#SecureTheTribe” in which they accused African immigrants of taking their jobs, impoverishing them in the United States, and competing with them for juicy positions.

This got the attention of many Africans, Nigerians especially, who have now taken to the platform to drag the xenophobes mercilessly.

See the reactions:

So essentially, the people in this #SecureTheTribe space came together to blame everyone else but themselves for their problems. The Asians, the Africas, etc. Seen seen.https://t.co/o36KCQGTUb — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) January 27, 2022

This space isn’t good for my mental health 😭 Tariq is giving off dictator vibes and the other host is just ignorant and unintellectual #SecureTheTribe — Lola OJ (@Lola_OJ) January 27, 2022

Tariq, a highschool dropout, believes Oluyinka Olutoye who led a team of fetal surgeons to remove sacrococcygeal tumor in a 23-week old fetus left Lagos to take his job at the Texas Children's Hospital. Olófo!#SecureTheTribe pic.twitter.com/Vw5WO75Ubh — Hyacintho🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@OHysinth) January 27, 2022

Lord please let Nigeria work in my lifetime so that I never have to listen to such a conversation in future. This is embarrassing. #SecureTheTribe — Lola OJ (@Lola_OJ) January 27, 2022

We don jam tribalism wey pass our own today. #SecureTheTribe — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) January 27, 2022

Racism is Britain’s greatest export, I can’t believe they are arguing racism started in America. #SecureTheTribe — Lateef (@LateefSaka) January 26, 2022

The moment when a Nigerian gave Tariq a knockout punch😂😂😂 #SecureTheTribe pic.twitter.com/momAnVhZ3f — Ada Naija (@tweetIbe) January 27, 2022

Follow the hashtag to see more responses to the trending conversation.

