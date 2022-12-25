Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Secondus didn’t finish secondary school, no longer a member of PDP – Wike

Politics

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he is no longer a member of the party.

Wike said for this reason, the former party chair cannot speak on issues concerning the main opposition party.

He also alleged that Secondus was flogged for alleged misdeeds by a former military administrator.

Wike was responding to Secondus’ claim that the Governor has no powers to impose a presidential candidate on Rivers electorate.

This was after the Governor had, during the week, said that by January 1, he would announce to Rivers people who they will vote for during the 2023 presidential election.

Wike described Secondus as a meddlesome interloper because he had been thrown out of the opposition party by his ward in Andoni.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of Aluu- Omagwa Link Road that held at Omuagubia play ground on Saturday.

“I read newspaper this morning where a former member of our party, one Uche Secondus said that no one man can impose a presidential candidate on Rivers people.

“He is not a member of our party. His ward expelled him from the party.

“Up until now, you are not a member of our party.”

Wike said he had told the former party leader that he was not going to conduct the party’s primaries for the 2023 elections and so it happened.

The Governor, however, said he has never at any occasion said he would impose a candidate on them but would only tell them his choise of presidential candidate at the right time.

“But don’t blame them, when you didn’t finish secondary school, you will not understand the grammar,” he added.

Latest

Politics

That joke wasn’t funny – Buhari reacts to Jubril of Sudan jibe

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the claims that...
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she's in love.
News

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

0
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at...
News

Gunmen attack Kaduna community a day after mass burial of over 40 victims

0
One day after a mass burial of those killed...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

That joke wasn’t funny – Buhari reacts to Jubril of Sudan jibe

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the claims that...
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she's in love.
News

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

0
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at...
News

Gunmen attack Kaduna community a day after mass burial of over 40 victims

0
One day after a mass burial of those killed...
Celebrity

CNN Africa’s Stephanie Busari is Engaged

0
Stephanie Busari is ending the year 2022 with her happily ever after secured.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

That joke wasn’t funny – Buhari reacts to Jubril of Sudan jibe

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the claims that he is one Jubril from Sudan is the concoction of some Nigerians who wish to...
Read more

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she's in love.
Read more

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

Emmanuel Offor -
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: