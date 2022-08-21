Secondus dares Wike for threatening him

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has lashed out at Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the threat that he will crush anyone working against him in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was earlier reported that Governor Wike while speaking at the flagging off ceremony of the construction of the internal roads in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area on Saturday threatened that he would “finish” anyone who pitches his tent with “enemies of the state.”

Wike lamented that influential politicians who claimed to be with him have shifted loyalty to his rivals.

Speaking he said, “We will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemy and finish you first. So all of you going to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies in the state, I’m going to finish you to the last.”

“We removed a National Party Chairman who was not doing well. All of them were here, we all agreed, now they are going to Abuja to hold meetings with the man we removed, thinking that you will use that to fight us, we will crush them,” he had stated.

Responding to the development in a statement issued by his Media Office, Secondus who slammed Wike over his warning against his support for Atiku Abubakar, the party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections reminded him that he would not be in power forever.

He condemned Wike’s “disdainful threat that he will crush anybody who works with him in support of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.”

Speaking further, the former chairman said that he cannot join issues with Wike, noting that it’s only God that can crush anyone.

“Wike you cannot crush anybody, I cannot fight or join issues with you, only God can crush,” he stressed.

Quoting Nnamdi Azikiwe’s advisory, Secondus added: “No condition is permanent and nobody can become Governor of a state or President of this country forever.”

