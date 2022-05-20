Sean Paul Reveals Beyonce Confronted Him About Dating Rumours After Collaboration on Their Song, ‘Baby Boy’

Sean Paul sat down with Daily Beast to clear the air about events and his past professional relationship with Beyoncé.

The dancehall artist set the record straight and shared some details over some things that went down following their 2003 collaboration on the hit song, “Baby Boy.”

Looking back to that time, Sean Paul recalls that Beyonce was royally pissed off at dating rumours making the rounds.

During his Monday, May 16 Interview, the Jamaican rapper revealed that he was confronted by Beyoncé on the matter. He noted that the singer, 40, pulled him aside when the two performed together at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2003.

“She was pissed and was like ‘I need to speak to you,’” the 49-year-old singer claimed. “So, we go back and talk and she’s like ‘What’s all these rumors about?’ and I’m like ‘Yo, I’m not saying s–t,’ and she’s like ‘These rumors f–k with my career. I just want you to know that.’”

Paul however disclosed that he told Beyoncé that the rumors were “not coming from me” but alleged that he was distanced from her nonetheless. “It’s weird,” he said. “Maybe it had something to do with her management at the time.”

