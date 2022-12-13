Sealed with a smacker! Wike kisses wife as he cuts 55th birthday cake [Photo]

Governor Nyesom Wike is commanding the headlines yet again, and this time it’s for more sensual reasons.

The rambunctious Rivers helmsman has an extra reason to celebrate today as he turns 55.

Taking a turn from mouthing off at opposition politicians and issuing threats to underlings and rivals, the Rivers strongman headed for the comfy surroundings of the party room as he celebrates his special day.

Standing next to his beautiful wife, Ebere Suzzete, Wike was all smiles as he sinks the knife into his massive cake.

Well, that’s not all, as he turned to his wife and planted a lavish kiss on her lips.

Indeed, nothing beats a light touch.

Ad Multos Annos, Wike!

