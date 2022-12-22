Sealed! Ronaldinho names player to win 2023 Ballon d’Or Award

Brazilian legend, Ronaldinho has named Argentina captain, Lionel Messi as the player to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Messi reached the crowning moment of his professional football career when he lifted this year’s World Cup on December 18.

Argentina defeated France via penalties after a breathtaking game at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Messi bagged two goals in regulation time, and Ronaldinho believes for that reason, his former Barcelona teammate should win the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Speaking to SDA, Ronaldinho said: “Because he [Lionel Messi] managed to score two goals in the final and won his first World Cup, I think Messi will win the Ballon d’Or.

“This will make you go down in history a bit more.”

He added, “Yes, both players [Messi and Mbappe] are exceptional performers. More than living up to high expectations, they have proven once again that they are outstanding players. They enriched this final with their exceptional talent.”

