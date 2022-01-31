Screen diva and music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, turns 70

Iconic Nigerian singer, actress and politician, Onyeka Onwenu, turns 70 today.

The ‘Ekwe’ singer, whose voice and visage ruled the airwaves and screens in the 1980s, celebrates the landmark day off the back of remarkable staying power in the industry.

A graduate of Wellesley College of Massachusetts, USA, Onyeka was the lead female act in the music milieu in the 1980s, dazzling young and old alike with cross-generational hits including Ekwe, Iyogogo and Bia Nulu.

Easily distinguishable with her afro haircut, Onyeka, who also holds a Master’s degree in Media Studies from The New School for Social Research, has at various times worked as a journalist, an actress and even dabbled in politics in her native Imo State.

In her heyday in the late 1980s she teamed up with the legendary King Sunny Ade in a track titled “Mada wolohun” (Let Them Say). After the rave reviews the song got, she and the Juju icon released back to back hits – “Wait for Me” and “Choices.”

The summit of her sojourn as a thespian came in 2014, when she featured in the movie ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’, alongside Nollywood A-listers Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton.

A mother of two sons, she made sure her career never affected her family life, which according to her, was the reason for her late foray into politics.

On her work-life balance, she famously said. “When my kids were younger, I used to play with them. I didn’t enter politics until they were of certain age and right now I have more time to do my work and politics, because I wanted to raise my kids by myself, I didn’t believe in leaving kids with nanny.”

Interestingly, she cut her hair low when she was in school, and has never worn a weave or long hair after that.

As the ‘Elegant Stallion’ pops the celebratory champagne to mark her 70th birthday, it’s a safe bet she’ll still be on that low afro haircut, and her aura will still be as infectious.

Happy birthday to a true industry icon!

Check out pics showing her age-defying beauty below…

