Scott Stuber of Netflix Says Best Picture Win at Oscars Will be The Dream

Scott Stuber is hoping to make history at the Oscars come this Sunday. The Netflix’s head of global film says it would “the dream” for a streaming service to win ‘Best Picture’ at the prestigious award.

“We all grew up wanting that,” Stuber says in his first UK broadcast interview. “We are all going into the room with that hope and dream. Can you make a film that will be considered best in class?”

Netflix, once the new kid on the block, has 27 Oscar nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, more than any other studio. The Power of the Dog, the story of two warring brothers set in 1920s Montana, is one of the frontrunners to be named best picture.

Its director, Jane Campion, is also nominated for best director, and its stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are all up for acting awards.

Netflix has never won best picture, despite previous nominations for Roma, Mank and The Irishman. This year, it faces competition from another streaming giant, Apple, whose film Coda is also hotly tipped.

During an interview about the upcoming Oscars, Scott Stuber said: “I’m nervous. You never know what’s going to happen in that room. It would be thrilling, it would be exciting, I hope we’ll be the ones who win it. But if not, we’re OK.”

After getting started in television programming, Netflix only began making original films less than seven years ago. Stuber joined in 2017 from Universal, a studio from a more traditional mould.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...