Scott Disick Flips Lamborghini in Car Crash

Scoot Disick is receiving prayers and well wishes from fans after his involvement in a car crash over the weekend.

TMZ reports that the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was involved in a single car crash on Sunday, August 21, in the Oaks gated community in Calabasas.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Disick was alone in the car during the accident and “didn’t appear impaired” after his car flipped over. The father of three was said to have suffered just a minor cut to the head but refused medical attention when paramedics arrived on the scene.

Pictures from the scene that were obtained by the publication show the damages his car sustained after he reportedly smashed into a stone mailbox.

Disick’s Lamborghini was reportedly towed from the scene and there were no arrests made or citations issued.

