Scores burnt to death in Imo Illegal refinery blast

Many people have been killed after fire gutted an illegal crude oil refining site in the Abaezi forest, in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 11pm on Friday but residents of the area woke up to see the huge flames on Saturday morning.

It remains unclear how many people were on the site when it ignited but figures from witnesses range from 50 to over 100.

A source said people were unable to go close to the bush at first because of raging fire and had to wait for the flames to die down before venturing close.

When they got to the scene, they found out over hundred persons have been burnt and many others sustained serious burns.

Videos of the scene of the illegal refinery, hours after the flames went out, depict the extent of the deadly blaze’s impact-charred equipment, vehicles, and human remains littered the scene.

Meanwhile the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the families of affected victims.

He, however, explained that running an illegal refinery in the area amounted to economic sabotage to the state and the nation and a criminal act which all should desist from or face the wrath of the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...