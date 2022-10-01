Scooter Braun Regrets Taylor Swift Catalog Controversy, Says He ‘Learned an Important Lesson’

Scooter Braun says he regrets how things turned out between him and Taylor Swift after he acquired her catalog.

“I learned an important lesson from [the Big Machine acquisition]. When I did that deal, I was under a very strict NDA with the gentleman who owned it, and I couldn’t tell any artist,” Braun told Jay Williams, whom he identified as “my friend since we were teenagers hooping” on social media.

He continued, “I wasn’t allowed to. I wasn’t legally allowed to. … So the regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together.’ And I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know.”

Taylor Swift has since been re-recording her album produced under Big Machine which Braun bought.

Now, Braun said he was “excited to work with every artist on the label,” but when they finalized the deal “all hell broke loose.”

“I think a lot of things got lost in translation. I think that when you have a conflict with someone, it’s very hard to resolve it if you’re not willing to have a conversation,” he added per Complex.

“I can’t put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me,” Braun continued. “I don’t know these people. So when I did the deal with HYBE, I took 50 million of my own stock that I received, and I gave it to my employees and my artists. And it—I didn’t think it was going to become public, but it was a publicly traded company, so I can talk about it now ’cause it was very much out there. And I made sure that everyone participated significantly.”

And because of the drama with Taylor Swift, he wants his artists to be more involved.

“I choose to look at it as a learning lesson, a growing lesson, and I wish everyone involved well,” he said. “And I’m rooting for everyone to win because I don’t believe in rooting for people to lose.”

