Scientist Names New Millipede Species After Taylor Swift: Check it Out

A scientist has named a newly-discovered species of millipede after his favourite singer – Taylor Swift.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the Virginia Tech scientist Derek Hennen, along with his colleagues Jackson Means, and Paul Marek named 16 new species in a paper published by ZooKeys, with Hennen calling one of the insects a Nannaria swiftae—a.k.a. a Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede.

He shared this news on his Twitter.

“This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after [Taylor Swift],” he shared. “I’m a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor!”

See his tweet:

This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after @taylorswift13! I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor! pic.twitter.com/fXml3xX5Vs — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

