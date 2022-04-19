Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Scientist Names New Millipede Species After Taylor Swift: Check it Out

A scientist has named a newly-discovered species of millipede after his favourite singer –  Taylor Swift.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the Virginia Tech scientist Derek Hennen, along with his colleagues Jackson Means, and Paul Marek named 16 new species in a paper published by ZooKeyswith Hennen calling one of the insects a Nannaria swiftae—a.k.a. a Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede.

He shared this news on his Twitter.

“This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after [Taylor Swift],” he shared. “I’m a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor!”

See his tweet:

