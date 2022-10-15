Scarlett Johansson Says Joaquin Phoenix Fled ‘Movie Set During ‘Bizarre’ Orgasm Scene

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about how bizarre it was to simulate a sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix for the 2013 movie, Her.

She shared this during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard.

Recall that Phoenix played the lead character Theodore Twombly, a Los Angeles introvert who falls in love with his A.I. assistant Samantha, voiced by Johansson.

Speaking about the making of the film, the actress recalled going into the studio with Phoenix and director Spike Jonze to record fake orgasms for the sex scene. And the situation got so weird and uncomfortable that Phoenix became upset.

“So our characters have sex in the film. You don’t want to hear your voice ever, obviously,” she said. “You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having an orgasm. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm. It’s so gross, right? I remember we came in that day, I become that actor that’s like, ‘Let’s get dirty.’ I have to, otherwise I’ll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it. He was like ‘I can’t do it.’ He was angry.”

Johansson added that Phoenix ultimately “left the studio” because “he needed a break.”

“He’d already done it,” Johansson said about Phoenix having to record the sex scene. “He’d already done it in person, and now he’s with me in this weird theater, I’m in this box and he’s like staring at me. The lights are low, and Spike was there, it was so bizarre.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...