SCANDAL: Tinubu campaign funds diverted, women fight dirty over rally money

An investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo has revealed that some of the campaign funds for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten into wrong hands despite the fact that campaign has just started.

Writing on Twitter, Fisayo noted that the campaign funds for the candidate have already been diverted and it was evident in the rally held yesterday by Lagos women across the state.

According to Fisayo, a fight broke out because the women who were hired didn’t receive the payment that was agreed with them. He mentioned that the payment was meant to be N2,000 but some got N1,000 while some didn’t get at all, hence, the reason behind the fight.

Tinubu who is currently in the United Kingdom has faced several backlashes since he emerged as the candidate of the APC. Many have declared him unfit to become Nigeria’s next president while his followers continue to push hard for him.

Just few days ago, he posted a video of him on an exercise bike in order to show his fitness but was slammed by critics as not being proof of good health.

Who will tell Tinubu in faraway UK that even though it's still early days, some of his campaign funds are already being diverted? 1/2 — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) October 4, 2022

