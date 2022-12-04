SCANDAL: AriseTV’s Rufai Oseni threatens to ‘take out’ Reno Omokri

Popular AriseTV presenter, Rufai Oseni, is mired in another scandal after he was caught threatening to harm a guest on his show.

Oseni, a fiercely passionate show host, was reportedly caught instructing someone to help him do a number on ex-presidential aide and social commentator, Reno Omokri.

This comes bare days after Oseni and Reno fell out with each other on air while the latter appeared as a guest on AriseTV.

As per an audio clip trending online, Rufai is heard telling someone, supposedly Reno’s brother to take him (Reno) out.

The term take out is commonly used to refer to an assassination.

It remains however unclear in what context it was used and if the voice in the audio is actually Rufai’s.

