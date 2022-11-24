Saweetie Drags Joe Budden After He Tells Her to ‘Shut the F*ck Up’

Saweetie responded to Joe Budden after he told her to “shut the fuck up” until she addresses the rumuors that she slept with Migos rapper Offset.

Budden said this in the latest episode of his The Joe Budden Podcast, where he spoke about Saweetie’s new song “Don’t Say Nothing,” in which she raps about a secret romance without naming any names.

“Saweetie gotta shut the fuck up,” Budden said, per XXL. “Come on, let’s just get to it. I don’t got time to play today. Saweetie gotta shut the fuck up. That’s my take. … I’m not listening to Saweetie until she answer the question everybody waiting for her to answer; Did you fuck Offset or not?”

Responding to this in a Tweet, the rapper said, “Saweetie needs to STFU????? ok joelisha 😍.”

She continued in another post, “Is misogynistic behavior normal for HIP HOP culture now? 🤔 guess so 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

saweetie needs to STFU????? ok joelisha 😍 — iCY MAMiii (@Saweetie) November 22, 2022

is misogynistic behavior normal for HIP HOP culture now? 🤔 guess so 🤷🏽‍♀️ — iCY MAMiii (@Saweetie) November 23, 2022

