Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Saving Private Ryan actor, Tom Sizemore, dies at 61

Celebrity

US actor Tom Sizemore, known for roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has died at 61, his manager says.

Sizemore found fame in the 1990s, often playing supporting roles as tough guys – usually military, police or criminal. His other credits included Natural Born Killers, Pearl Harbor and Heat.

But he also had drug problems and served jail time for domestic violence.

Sizemore had been in a coma since suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm on 18 February.

His manager, Charles Lago, said he died on Friday at a hospital in Burbank, California, with his brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger, 17, at his side.

“The Sizemore family has been comforted by the hundreds of messages of support,” Lago said.

He said Sizemore’s sons were devastated, and asked that their privacy be respected.

His brother, Paul Sizemore, said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know.

“He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability.”

Latest

Lifestyle

Why women should dance more – Kaffy

0
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has urged women to cultivate...
Politics

Election: ‘INEC wrong to declare Tinubu winner’ – Ex-Attorney General, Aondoakaa

0
A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of...
News

Tinubu may be poisoned – Prophet raises alarm

0
Prophet Bisi Olujobi has advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to...
News

Buhari sends condolence to Abacha family over son’s death

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Why women should dance more – Kaffy

0
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has urged women to cultivate...
Politics

Election: ‘INEC wrong to declare Tinubu winner’ – Ex-Attorney General, Aondoakaa

0
A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of...
News

Tinubu may be poisoned – Prophet raises alarm

0
Prophet Bisi Olujobi has advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to...
News

Buhari sends condolence to Abacha family over son’s death

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to...
Politics

Tinubu’s Election: ‘Don’t waste your time going to court’ – Bent tells Obi

0
Senator Grace Bent has appealed to the Presidential candidate...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why women should dance more – Kaffy

Emmanuel Offor -
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has urged women to cultivate the habit of dancing regularly. Speaking at the 2023 Lagos Women Dance, which was held in...
Read more

Election: ‘INEC wrong to declare Tinubu winner’ – Ex-Attorney General, Aondoakaa

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Micheal Aondoakaa, SAN, has faulted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission,...
Read more

Tinubu may be poisoned – Prophet raises alarm

Emmanuel Offor -
Prophet Bisi Olujobi has advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to be cautious of his surroundings to avoid harm. The General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: