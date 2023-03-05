Saving Private Ryan actor, Tom Sizemore, dies at 61

US actor Tom Sizemore, known for roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has died at 61, his manager says.

Sizemore found fame in the 1990s, often playing supporting roles as tough guys – usually military, police or criminal. His other credits included Natural Born Killers, Pearl Harbor and Heat.

But he also had drug problems and served jail time for domestic violence.

Sizemore had been in a coma since suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm on 18 February.

His manager, Charles Lago, said he died on Friday at a hospital in Burbank, California, with his brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger, 17, at his side.

“The Sizemore family has been comforted by the hundreds of messages of support,” Lago said.

He said Sizemore’s sons were devastated, and asked that their privacy be respected.

His brother, Paul Sizemore, said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know.

“He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability.”

