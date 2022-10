SavageXFenty is counting down to the 4th edition of its highly anticipated fashion show.

The campaign starred Rihanna in all of her Fenty glory, showing off her delectable curves on different offerings from the brand.

Sharing the video via her Instagram revealed thay this year’s edition will follow the precedent set by previous years and air on Amazon Prime on November 9, 2022.

