Sauti Sol Singer, Willis Chimano Comes Out as Gay

Willis Chimano of Sauti Sol has come out as gay.

The member of the top Kenyan singing group publicly came out to a local news outlet saying that he no longer wants to live a lie.

The public declaration made by Willis Chimano came as he explained the idea behind his latest project in which he featured members of the LGBT community.

He told the local Standard newspaper that his latest project was “a true representation of who he is.”

“It is the first time I am expressing myself in a song. You really get to know who Chimano is and that is a heavy crown to carry. It is just a representation of the underground ballroom culture within the queer community… which I am part of,” he said.

Chimano’s opening up about his sexuality is being hailed as a boost to the LGBTQ community especially as homosexuality is a criminal offence that carries a jail term punishment in Kenya.

