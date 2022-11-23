Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has announced a public holiday following their team’s historic victory over Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

The oil-rich state stunned football fans across the globe with a remarkable 2-1 win over the pre-tournament favourites.

King Salman on Twitter promptly announced a day off for its 35 million citizens so they can celebrate the momentous game properly.

A translation of the country’s official tweet reads: “It is directed that tomorrow, Wednesday, be a holiday for all employees in all sectors of the state and the private sector, and male and female students in all educational stages.”

Lionel Messi, 35, opened the scoring for Argentina in what is likely to be his last chance to win the World Cup before he retires.

But Saudi Arabia completed an incredible comeback in one of the greatest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Saudi fans celebrated by performing Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siu’ celebration in front of distraught Argentines outside the Lusail Stadium.

‘Where is Messi?’ one Saudi fan said in a video posted by ESPN, using his hands to mimic the use of a pair of binoculars. ‘I don’t see him! Tell me if he is here or not, I do not see him!’

Ronaldo and Messi are commonly considered the best two current players in the world and their achievements are frequently compared, even now that they are late into their respective careers.

‘There are no excuses,’ Messi said after the historic defeat. ‘We are going to be more united than ever.

‘This team is strong and we have shown it in the past. We did not expect to start in this way, but things happen for a reason.

‘Now we have to win, it depends on us. I ask the fans to trust us. This group will not let them down.’

