Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli: Osimhen powers Azzurri 18-points clear

Sports

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen inspired Napoli to a 2-0 win over Sassuolo to move 18 points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Napoli scored after only 12 minutes through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, shooting low into the corner after a fine run.

Armand Lauriente hit the post for the hosts, before the in-form Osimhen hit the woodwork for Napoli.

Osimhen then made it 2-0 after 33 minutes when he powerfully shot on the turn and beat Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli at his near post.

Osimhen has now scored in seven successive Serie A matches for Napoli, who are trying to become Italian champions for only the third time and for the first time since 1989-90.

The visitors thought they had added a third goal in injury time through Giovanni Simeone, but it was ruled out after a video assistant referee check showed there was an offside.

Napoli have only lost one league game all season and have 62 points from 23 matches, with second-placed Inter Milan on 44 points.

Inter have a game in hand, which they play on Saturday when they entertain Udinese at San Siro.

Napoli finished above Liverpool in their Champions League group and play away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Latest

Politics

Naira Swap: El-Rufai inciting Nigerians against Buhari –Bwala

0
The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign...
News

Cash Crunch: Lagos Police warns mischief makers, promises ‘full wrath of law’

0
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu...
Lifestyle

Qatari Sheikh, Ineos make bids for Manchester United

0
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of...
Celebrity

Nutty Professor star Stella Stevens dies at 84

0
Hollywood actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Naira Swap: El-Rufai inciting Nigerians against Buhari –Bwala

0
The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign...
News

Cash Crunch: Lagos Police warns mischief makers, promises ‘full wrath of law’

0
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu...
Lifestyle

Qatari Sheikh, Ineos make bids for Manchester United

0
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of...
Celebrity

Nutty Professor star Stella Stevens dies at 84

0
Hollywood actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley...
News

US man kills ex-Wife, 5 others

0
A man armed with three guns fatally shot his...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Naira Swap: El-Rufai inciting Nigerians against Buhari –Bwala

Emmanuel Offor -
The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC), Daniel Bwala, has accused the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai of inciting...
Read more

Cash Crunch: Lagos Police warns mischief makers, promises ‘full wrath of law’

Emmanuel Offor -
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has issued a warning to mischief makers to desist from fomenting trouble, vowing that...
Read more

Qatari Sheikh, Ineos make bids for Manchester United

Emmanuel Offor -
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, has confirmed his foundation will bid to buy Manchester United. Furthermore,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: