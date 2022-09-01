Thursday, September 1, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Saskay Urges Folks Who Speak in Tongues to Quit Making Others Feel Less Spiritual

Saskay is quite unimpressed with the sometimes overzealous nature of some Christians especially those who speak in tongues.

The Big Brother Naija alum urged that this set of people, quit making others not in their category feel less spiritual because they don’t speak in tongues like them.

Saskay shared this via Twitter, noting that she has nothing against this class of people buy felt the need to speak from experience.

She recounted that she’s been questioned about this ability and when she responds in the negative, she gets asked if she would love to learn.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

