Saskay Reveals She’s Yet to Recover from Heartbreak

Saskay has disclosed that she is yet to recover from a heartbreak she suffered some six years ago.

The reality TV star and artist revealed that she was left heartbroken after her best friend ghosted her.

Speaking from experience, she shared that friendship heartbreaks are the worst.

“Friendship heartbreaks are the worst. 6 years later, I still haven’t recovered from my best friend ghosting me,” she said.

Friendship heartbreaks are the worst.

6 years later, I still haven’t recovered from my best friend ghosting me😩 — Saskay (@OfficialSaskay) July 21, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...