Friday, July 22, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Saskay Reveals She’s Yet to Recover from Heartbreak

Saskay has disclosed that she is yet to recover from a heartbreak she suffered some six years ago.

The reality TV star and artist revealed that she was left heartbroken after her best friend ghosted her.

Speaking from experience, she shared that friendship heartbreaks are the worst.

“Friendship heartbreaks are the worst. 6 years later, I still haven’t recovered from my best friend ghosting me,” she said.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: