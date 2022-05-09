Saraki woos Kaduna delegates with promise to end insecurity

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that he would end insecurity in Kaduna when he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Dr. Saraki stated this on Sunday when he met with PDP Delegates and Leaders in Kaduna State.

At the meeting, the former Senate President stressed that without security, communities cannot develop.

“This is why, when I met with the PDP Delegates and Leaders in Kaduna State today, I pledged that with their support, when I become the next President of Nigeria, I will end the insecurity in Kaduna, across the North West, and all-around Nigeria,” Saraki declared.

He added that “once upon a time, people could safely drive, fly by plane, and take the train from Kaduna to other states. Today, with the insecurity around Kaduna, traveling to and from the state has become dangerous and quite tedious.

“Therefore, I will ensure that we deploy the latest tools, equipment, and technology to bring an end to banditry and terrorism across the nation.”

For Dr. Saraki, security is a major focus of his presidential campaign. Only recently, the former lawmaker condemned the Federal Government’s handling of the security situation in the country.

According to him, the inability to hold anyone accountable is responsible for the country’s continuous security challenges.

He emphasized that the nation at this moment does not have the luxury of sending just anybody to the Villa and as such, only one with proven competence such as himself deserves to take the reins to come 2023.

