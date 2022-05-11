Saraki welcomes Banky W to PDP

A former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, welcomed award-winning Nigerian singer/songwriter, Oluankole Wellington aka Banky W, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Banky W had on April 1st announced that he officially joined the PDP and also declared his intention to contest for the seat of Eti-Osa federal constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

The ‘Ebute Metta’ crooner contested for a seat at the National Assembly during the 2019 general elections but lost.

Banky W who is married to popular actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, had contested under the Modern Democratic Party.

Welcoming him to the PDP, Saraki tweeted, “It was a pleasure to welcome Banky W to the @OfficialPDPNig yesterday [Monday] alongside Jandor.”

See the photos shared with his 2.8 million Twitter followers on Tuesday below:

It was a pleasure to welcome Banky W to the @OfficialPDPNig yesterday alongside Jandor!#powertothepeople pic.twitter.com/i2nDW15GEw — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 10, 2022

Declaring his PDP membership and his intention to contest in the 2023 elections, he wrote, “We need you. We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be.

“In 2019, we planted the seed. In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking about our problems is over. It’s time to #TalkAndDo. I hope and pray that I can count on you to support, share and join the movement.”

