Saraki lauds ‘relentless fighter’ Dogara

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has greeted former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara as he clocks 55.

In a statement on Monday, the former Kwara governor described his “brother and friend” as steadfast and courageous.

He recalled their defence of the nation’s democracy and Dogara’s relentless fight for justice, equity, and inclusiveness.

Saraki said the celebrant has earned his place as “one of the great leaders and political minds in this democratic dispensation”.

“He is a parliamentarian who cares about achieving sustainable development in our dear country. A good team player.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless, guide, and protect our former Speaker now, and every day of his life.”

Both politicians were elected on the All Progressives Congress, APC, platform in 2015 and assumed the exalted 003 and 004 positions the same year.

Saraki went back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before the 2019 elections but lost his re-election bid.

Dogara, who also joined the PDP then but returned to the APC, now supports opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The Bauchi native dumped the APC after openly opposing the Muslim-Muslim 2023 ticket of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

