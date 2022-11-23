‘Sapa is A Universal Thing,’ Mary Remmy Njoku Warns Folks Ahead of IJGB Folks

Mary Remmy Njoku has forewarned folks ahead of the influx of Nigerians in diaspora into the country this December.

The actress and filmmaker took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 22 to note that ‘sapa’ is a universal thing and everywhere, hence, no one should be deceived by IJGBs.

Mary Remmy Njoku shared her experience back in the day about a certain man who lived in London and was quite taken with her. She revealed that he lied to her that he was in charge of a big law firm in London but because his talks were usually inconsistent and she wasn’t into him, she paid him no mind.

A few years ago, she ran into him at a Barber shop in London and he couldn’t even meet her eyes due to his numerous lies.

Mary added that folks should remember that £10 exchanges for #10,000 so even if it looks like the IJGBs are lavishly spending money here in Nigeria, they might be broke. Hence, folks should only date people they like and not because of money so they don’t end up feeling like they were deceived.

