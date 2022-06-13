Sao Tome 0-10 Nigeria: Osimhen scores four in Eagles rout

The Super Eagles of Nigeria clobbered Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in matchday two of the qualifying series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Victor Osimhen was the star of the show as Jose Peseiro’s men made it two wins from two on the road to AFCON 2023.

Osimhen, 23, netted a staggering four goals for an absolutely rampant Eagles, with the impressive Terem Moffi bagging a brace at a near-empty stadium in Agadir, Morocco.

Moses Simon, Peter Etebo, Ademola Lookman and substitute Emmanuel Denis, from the spot, completed the rout for Nigeria.

The result takes the Eagles top of the group, ahead of the other clash between Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

Next up for the three-time African champions is a double-header against Guinea-Bissau when qualifiers return in September.

