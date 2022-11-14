Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff loses wife

Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Tayo Ayinde has lost his wife after a brief illness.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ojora family.

The Statement read, “The families of Ayinde and Ojora are sad to announce the sudden death of their daughter, sister and wife, Princess Adedoyin Raliat Ayinde (nee Ojora), which sad event occurred on November 13. She was 36.

“The late Princess Adedoyin died after a brief illness.

“Princess Adedoyin lived a fulfilling life, having impacted positively on the people that came in contact with her during her life.

“Adedoyin’s heart desire was to see a world where every human being, regardless of status, religion or gender, is treated with love and affection.

“We appreciate everyone for their condolence calls, messages and prayers, but will seek public understanding that the families be allowed to mourn in private.

“We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of our dearly departed Adedoyin’s soul.

“She is survived by husband and children.

“Funeral arrangements will be kept within the family.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...