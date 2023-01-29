Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no longer attend any event where he would share a stage with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A recent attack reportedly occurred in Surulere area of Lagos state on Friday.

While the PDP is accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using thugs to attack supporters of its governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, better known as Jandor, the APC has insisted that it was Adediran’s thugs that unleashed violence on residents of the area.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Saturday, Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos commissioner for information, said the state would not tolerate being portrayed in a bad light.

Omotoso said although investigations are ongoing, the governor has insisted that he would not participate in any function alongside the PDP.

“The Lagos state government has noted the flood of comments sparked by the shocking video of a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere,” he said.

“Security agencies are investigating the video, which has gone viral on social media. We believe they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We condemn this savagery that has portrayed our state, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilised and cultured.

“Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023.

“The governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and The Covenant Nation Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”

