Sanwo-Olu swears in 14 Lagos High Court judges

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sworn in newly appointed Judges of the High Court in the State.

The names of the Justices: Olubusola Adeyemi Okunuga, Adenrera Olayinka Adeyemi, Olufolake Olufolasade Oshin, Oluwatoyin Atinuke Odusanya.

Olumuyiwa Oluseun Martins, Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye-Nwachukwu, Babatunde Oladapo Kalaro, Omolade Jadesola Awope, Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu.

The rest are Olalekan Ayodeji Oresanya, Mujibat Iyabode Oshodi, Ismail Olalekan Ijelu, Mosunmola Muyibat Balogun and Mathias Oluwole Dawodu.

The Lagos High Court comprises the Criminal Division, Lands Division, Family and Probate Division, Commercial (Fast Track) Division, General Civil Division, Special Offences Courts and Sexual Offences Courts.

During the swearing in ceremony at the State House in Ikeja on Friday, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to a virile judiciary and administration of justice in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...