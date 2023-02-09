Sanwo-Olu slashes transport fare by 50%

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the reduction of transportation fare in the state by 50 per cent.

He made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the Lagos House in the Marina area of the state.

According to the governor, the price reduction in all state public transportation on the road, and waterways system would take effect next week.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the BRT buses, first and last-mile buses have been directed to charge 50 percent of the current fare to reduce the hardship of the naira swap on residents.

“To further support Lagosians to weather these stormy days, I hereby announce the following measures: A 50% cut in fares on all our BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi-scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY),” the governor said.

“This will take effect from tomorrow for the next seven days. We will push out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get onboard our services.”

The governor also stated palliative items will be distributed to residents as of tomorrow through religious leaders, non-governmental organisations, to assist those affected by the current situation.

He further explained that the state government has suspended the road construction along Buba Maruwa, Ijegun-Egba to ease fuel dispatch across the state. And appeal to residents not to take advantage of the economic challenge to perpetrate crime in the state.

While directing that food banks be set up in various parts of the state to cater for the vulnerable, the governor added that the state government will distribute food stuff to various communities.

The governor commended the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, the Civil Defence and Neighbourhood Watch for their service and diligence in the state.

Enjoining Lagos residents to go about their lawful business without fear, Sanwo-Olu warned “mischief makers who may see this as an opportunity to incite violence that this is not the way to go.”

