Sanwo-Olu increases Sanitation Workers’ salaries

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, has announced that the salaries of sanitation workers’ in the state have been increased by 20%, as promised by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the recent rally organised by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) in support of the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Mr. Odumboni made this announcement during a meeting with the sweepers at LAWMA’s headquarters, Ijora-Olopa, where he also revealed that they would be provided with new work tools such as overalls, boots, personal protective equipment (PPE) etc, which would enable them to discharge their duties effectively, adding that the government is committed to providing the necessary support for the sweepers to carry out their roles efficiently.

He also admonished the sanitation workers to ensure they perform their civic responsibility by voting at the forthcoming elections. He urged them to spread the word to their neighbourhoods and to exercise their voting rights, adding that the government was counting on them to make their voices heard through their votes.

The LAWMA boss eulogised the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who he said introduced the PSP and street sweeping schemes during his tenure as Lagos State governor, adding that he laid the foundation for effective waste management, which the state is currently benefiting from.

In appreciation of the gesture by the state government, the sweepers, chanting “On your mandate we shall stand” and waving their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition and second term bid of Governor Sanwo-Olu, promised to cast their votes at the elections, expressing their gratitude to the Lagos State Government for remembering them during this period.

This increase in salary and provision of work tools for the sweepers is a positive step towards improving their working conditions and ensuring they have the necessary resources to perform their duties effectively. It is also a clear indication of the government’s commitment to providing support to the hardworking sanitation workers who perform their duties to sanitise the environment.

The news of the increased salaries and provision of work tools has been well received by the sweepers and has generated a lot of positive reactions. Many have praised the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led administration for its efforts in improving the lives of the sweepers and for recognising their contribution to the society.

