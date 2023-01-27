Search
Sanwo-Olu in attendance as students hold mega-rally for APC in Lagos

Politics

A coalition of students from different tertiary institutions across Lagos state gathered at the Onikan Stadium to show their support for the incumbent governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Representatives from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic of Technology ( LASPOTECH), and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) amongst others were present.

They presented the governor a certificate of endorsement, pledging that 4.1 million students in the state will cast their votes in support of him.

Addressing the students, governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the leadership of the students for their support reiterating that this was a validation of his leadership

“A greater Lagos is rising, it is rising in our university and in our secondary schools and it will touch every one of you,” he said.

“I am sure you can see full developments in your schools, when there was a strike across the country, all the higher institutions in Lagos were not on a one-day strike.”

The governor also assured that his administration was focused on providing opportunities to the youth as well as building tertiary institutions that can match those abroad.

