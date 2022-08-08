Monday, August 8, 2022
Sanwo-Olu hits Port Harcourt for commissioning of Gov Wike’s project [Video]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to commission a project.

Sanwo-Olu is expected to commission the Orochiri-Worokwu Flyover in Port Harcourt City.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governor was invited to commission the project by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Sanwo-Olu’s arrival was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, via a tweet on Monday.

Akosile tweeted: “Flash: Arrival of Governor @jidesanwoolu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital for the formal commissioning of Orochiri-Worokwu Flyover in Port Harcourt City. Gov Sanwoolu-Olu is specially invited by the Rivers State Gov @GovWike.”

This is coming at a time some APC governors had visited Wike in Port Harcourt to seek his support in the 2023 general elections.

The governors who visited Wike were Sanwo-Olu, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

