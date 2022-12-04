Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat flag off re-election campaign

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Kadiri Hamzat, have moved a step further in their re-election bid.

On Saturday, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and other supporters from across the country join them at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena to flag off the ”Greater Lagos Rising” governorship campaign which will reach all local government areas in the state.

The campaign theme, according to the governor’s team, indicates the present administration’s promise of a ‘Greater Lagos’ which it has been implementing and is a tribute to all the youths who are putting Lagos on the global map especially creative and ‘tech rebels’ who call Lagos home.

Lagos, today, it begins. In a powerful show of support, our party leaders and members came out to join me in kicking off the journey to our second term which I have called a #GreaterLagosRising . I am humbled but energized for the vision that was written and is now in motion. pic.twitter.com/sImRkEwB0i — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) December 3, 2022

In the months ahead, the Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat Campaign will also celebrate the collective progress made in the last three and half years against all odds.

Earlier this week, the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Campaign Organisation held a press briefing to herald Saturday’s event where the governor urged Lagosians to renew his mandate based on his government’s achievements so far.

